Point (undisclosed) will not suit up for Friday's Game 3 showdown with the Islanders, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Point's absence will be a huge blow to Tampa Bay as he's tallied 23 points in 15 games since the NHL returned to play. The 24-year-old center skated at practice Friday, so it appears that he may be close to returning. His next chance to suit up will be Game 4 on Sunday.
