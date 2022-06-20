Point (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 3 against the Avalanche on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Point has one assist while averaging 17:19 of ice time in two games this series after missing the previous 10 contests. It's unclear if the 26-year-old is dealing with an aggravation of his leg injury or if he's out for a separate issue. Riley Nash is expected to suit up in his absence Monday.