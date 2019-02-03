Lightning's Brayden Point: Out Saturday

Point (undisclosed) will not suit up for Saturday's road contest against the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This injury seemingly came out of nowhere and it's a big blow to the Lightning and fantasy owners alike. Point has racked up 30 goals and 65 points in 51 games this season with a ridiculous 22.3 shooting percentage. More information on his injury should be available after the game.

