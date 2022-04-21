Point (undisclosed) is not expected to play Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Since tallying nine points during a six-game streak, Point has just one assist over his last eight contests. He was a late scratch Thursday and it's unclear what he's dealing with. An update on his status should be available before Saturday's clash with the Predators.
