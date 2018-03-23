Lightning's Brayden Point: Paces 7-6 win with three points
Point got it done in all three phases of the game during Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders, finishing with a shorthanded goal, a power-play assist and an even-strength assist.
Point came in with just a single assist over the previous six games, but a matchup with the league's most porous defense was just what the doctor ordered for him to get out of this slump. The 22-year-old forward's one of many Lightning players turning in fantastic seasons, as Point now sits at 28 goals and 61 points through 74 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores OT winner Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Points in seven straight games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores twice against Caps•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 50th point in sophomore season•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Will play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Game-time call•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...