Point got it done in all three phases of the game during Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders, finishing with a shorthanded goal, a power-play assist and an even-strength assist.

Point came in with just a single assist over the previous six games, but a matchup with the league's most porous defense was just what the doctor ordered for him to get out of this slump. The 22-year-old forward's one of many Lightning players turning in fantastic seasons, as Point now sits at 28 goals and 61 points through 74 games.