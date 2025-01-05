Point notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Point has collected a goal and four assists over his last five outings since the end of a sizzling eight-game, 18-point streak. The center set up Victor Hedman's first-period tally Saturday. Point is up to 23 tallies, 21 helpers, 75 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances in a top-line role.