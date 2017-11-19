Lightning's Brayden Point: Picks up pair of helpers Saturday
Point finished with two assists during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
The 21-year-old playmaker is up to nine goals and 20 points in as many games. It's unlikely that Point will be able to keep up that pace, but he's a bonafide top-six forward who needs to be played regularly in standard formats.
