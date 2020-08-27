Point collected a goal and two assists with two shots and two hits in Wednesday's 7-1 win over boston.
Point found the net on a breakaway late in the second period to give Tampa Bay a 5-1 lead. He also drew helpers on goals by Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov, Point has been terrific during the postseason, reaching the scoresheet in 10 of 11 games and amassing five goals and seven assists.
