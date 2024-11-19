Point (lower body) will be back in the lineup versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Point will retake his spot on the Bolts' first line alongside Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel. In addition, the 28-year-old Point will link up with the same duo on the No. 1 power-play unit. The center will look to pick up where he left off, having racked up seven points, including two power-play goals, in his last five outings.