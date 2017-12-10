Point scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday to lift the Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Jets. He also added an assist.

He is also riding a three-game goal streak. Point is very talented, but he's operating in the shadow of the Bolts' offensive giants. That's why his 26 points, including 12 goals, in just 29 games comes as a surprise to some. Point needs to be active in your roster -- he's darn good.