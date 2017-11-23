Lightning's Brayden Point: Plays overtime hero
Point was the overtime hero Wednesday night when he scored a power-play goal to lead the Lightning to a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The goal extended his point streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Point has exploded this season and now has 21 points, including nine goals, in just 21 games. He is a fantastic skilled player who is benefitting from the open ice that results from opponents keying on the Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov line. Take full advantage.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Picks up pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Adds two more points in 8-5 win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Takes pregame warmups•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Probable Monday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Assist gives him eight points in just five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...