Point was the overtime hero Wednesday night when he scored a power-play goal to lead the Lightning to a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The goal extended his point streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Point has exploded this season and now has 21 points, including nine goals, in just 21 games. He is a fantastic skilled player who is benefitting from the open ice that results from opponents keying on the Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov line. Take full advantage.