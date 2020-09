Point had a pair of assists, five shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Point helped out on goals by both Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev in the contest. During a four-game point streak, Point has four tallies and three assists. The stud center has 32 points (13 goals, 19 helpers), 66 shots and a plus-12 rating through 22 contests.