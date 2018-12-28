Lightning's Brayden Point: Points extend streak to five games

Point scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Point is on a five-game, eight-point streak that includes seven assists. But the goal snapped a seven-game drought. Point has elevated himself to second on the Lightning's list of scoring leaders (49 points). He remains on pace to crack the 100-point barrier this season.

