Play

Point scored his 25th goal of the season in Saturday's shootout win over the Canadiens. He also sealed the win in the shootout.

Point is hot -- he has goals in four straight and points in seven consecutive games. Point's sophomore season has proven to be another step in the blossoming forward's NHL career. He has 54 points in 62 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories