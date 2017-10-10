Lightning's Brayden Point: Posts third straight multi-point showing
Point scored the game-winning goal on the power-play in overtime during Monday's 4-3 victory over Washington. He also recorded an assist and three shots on net.
After concluding 2016-17 with 16 points -- nine goals -- through the final 15 games, Point has exploded out of the gate this year with three consecutive multi-point outings. He's scored a goal and recorded an assist in all three of Tampa Bay's games for three tallies and four helpers total. While Point is bouncing around the lineup a bit, it's clear that he owns huge offensive upside and should be owned in all fantasy settings.
