Point scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in Sunday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Point's first goal came on the power play, burying a pass from Nikita Kucherov. He added an assist in the first period and scored another goal in the game's middle frame. The 22-year-old has 12 points in his last six contests, and on the season, has posted 31 points in 24 games.