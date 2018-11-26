Lightning's Brayden Point: Posts three points in win
Point scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in Sunday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Point's first goal came on the power play, burying a pass from Nikita Kucherov. He added an assist in the first period and scored another goal in the game's middle frame. The 22-year-old has 12 points in his last six contests, and on the season, has posted 31 points in 24 games.
