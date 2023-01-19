Point scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Point helped out on a Nikita Kucherov tally and scored a goal of his own in a span of 4:50 during the first period. Since the holiday break, Point has been very strong with nine goals and six helpers over 11 contests. The 26-year-old center is up to 26 tallies, 21 assists, 129 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 43 outings overall.