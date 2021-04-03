Point scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

It looked like the Bolts might be headed for a rout when Point made it 2-0 just 7:26 into the first period, but Thomas Greiss was able to stifle Tampa's offense the rest of the way. Point has three goals in the last two games and nine in the last 14, and on the season he's now racked up 16 goals and 33 points through 37 contests.