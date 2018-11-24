Lightning's Brayden Point: Pots game-winner
Point scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The goal was the game-winner, as the 22-year-old produced his fourth multi-point effort in the last five games. Point now has 15 goals and 28 points through 23 games, putting him comfortably in the NHL's top 10 in scoring through the first quarter of the season.
