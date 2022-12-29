Point scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Point has nine goals in his last nine games, accounting for nearly half of his 19 tallies in 2022-23. He has reached the 40-goal and 80-point marks in the same season once before, and Point's on pace to do so again if he can stay healthy.
