Lightning's Brayden Point: Preparing for playoffs

Point (rest) suited up in Monday's practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Point was held out of Saturday's season finale against Boston in favor of rest, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's series against Columbus. The 23-year-old was an absolute beast this campaign, racking up 92 points in 79 games. He is expected to be one of -- if not the top -- fantasy option at the center position for the postseason.