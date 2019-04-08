Lightning's Brayden Point: Preparing for playoffs
Point (rest) suited up in Monday's practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Point was held out of Saturday's season finale against Boston in favor of rest, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's series against Columbus. The 23-year-old was an absolute beast this campaign, racking up 92 points in 79 games. He is expected to be one of -- if not the top -- fantasy option at the center position for the postseason.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Evidently resting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches one of each•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Moves into fifth on NHL goal list•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Now one goal from 40•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: First multi-point game in last 10•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...