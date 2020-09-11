Point (undisclosed) took part in morning skate ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Islanders, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Point exited Wednesday's Game 2 win in the second period with an undisclosed injury, but his presence on the ice at morning skate bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Game 3. The 24-year-old pivot is currently the odds-on favorite to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy having racked up 10 goals and 27 points while posting a plus-12 rating through 20 games thus far this postseason.