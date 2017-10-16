Lightning's Brayden Point: Probable Monday
Point (illness) didn't take part in Monday's morning skate but is expected to be ready for the evening's matchup with Detroit, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
The Bolts will be crossing their fingers that Point is feeling well enough for the game, as he's enjoyed a scorching start to 2017-18 that's seen him score eight points in five games. Point finished with a solid 18 goals and 40 points last season and has taken his game to another level by consistently filling a top-six forward role so far this campaign. If Point is unable to dress, Gabriel Dumont will step in to the Tampa Bay lineup.
