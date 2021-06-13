Point scored a goal on two shots in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 1 on Sunday.

Point finally solved New York netminder Semyon Varlamov with 53 seconds left in regulation, roofing one from in tight with Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the bench for an extra skater. It was Point's ninth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving him sole possession of the league lead. Point, who also won eight of 13 faceoffs (61.5 percent), has collected 13 points in 12 playoff games.