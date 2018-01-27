Point, who will participate in the NHL All-Star Game -- replacing injured teammate Victor Hedman (lower body) -- has secured seven game-winning goals through 49 games this season.

Point's knack for reeling in team wins has him tied with Colorado's Nathan Mackinnon, Calgary's Sean Monahan and also Brayden Schenn of the Blues for the league lead in game-winning tallies. That's solid company, to say the least, for the 21-year-old from Alberta, who's season total is comprised of 20 goals, 24 assists and a shiny plus-20 rating. His fantasy value should increase a bit since he's a newly minted All-Star.