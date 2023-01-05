Point found the back of the net in Tampa Bay's 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.
Point's goal came at 13:37 of the second period and was scored during a Lightning power play. He has 22 goals and 39 points in 37 contests in 2022-23, including 13 points with the man advantage. The 26-year-old is on a six-game point streak.
