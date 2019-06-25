Lightning's Brayden Point: Qualified by team

Point was handed a qualifying offer by the Lightning on Tuesday.

There was zero chance Tampa Bay wasn't going to give Point a qualifying offer in order to retain his contract rights. After putting up 92 points (41 goals) in 2018-19, the Bolts will no doubt be eager to lock up the center on a long-term deal. Considering 35 of his 92 points came on the power-play, the Calgary native should be near the top of most fantasy draft boards this offseason.