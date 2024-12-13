Point scored a goal on three shots and added three assists in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Point's goal and two of his helpers came on the power play. This was his third four-point effort in the last four games, a span in which he has three goals and 10 assists. The 28-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 15 assists, 52 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 23 appearances this season. Point can be just as good as linemate Jake Guentzel and offers a strong complement to his other winger, Nikita Kucherov, and that's been abundantly clear in recent games.