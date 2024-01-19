Point scored a goal and put up two assists in Thursday's 7-3 rout of Minnesota.

Point has three multi-point games in his last 12 contests, racking up a combined seven goals and five assists, including four power-play points, over that stretch. The 27-year-old Calgary native is firmly cemented in both a first-line role and as part of the No. 1 power-play unit. At his current rate, Point should crest the 90-point threshold for the second consecutive season and the third time in his NHL career.