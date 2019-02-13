Lightning's Brayden Point: Reaches 70 points

Point scored a power-play goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

One of Point's assists also came on a power-play goal by center Steven Stamkos. Point leads the NHL in power-play tallies with 16, and has 33 goals and 72 points in 56 games. The third round pick from 2014 has his first 70-point season and should continue to produce at elite levels alongside right wing Nikita Kucherov, who had four points in Tuesday's game.