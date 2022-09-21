Point (quadriceps) has been cleared for the start of the training camp, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Point missed the bulk of the postseason due to his quadriceps injury, logging just nine of the Bolts' 23 contests in which he notched two goals and three assists. During the regular season, the 26-year-old Calgary native notched his fifth straight 20-goal season and fell just two points shy of a fourth 60-point campaign. With Point fully fit, he figures to slot into a second-line role and should be on the No. 1 power-play unit, making him a top-half fantasy target.