Point (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Point will return to the lineup after he was forced to miss Game 5 with an undisclosed issue. Now healthy, the 24-year-old center will slot back into his usual spots on the Lightning's top line and first power-play unit. Point will be a huge addition to the lineup, as he's racked up nine goals and 25 points across 16 playoff contests in the bubble.