Point (lower body) will return to action Saturday versus Nashville, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Point should return to a top-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit against the Predators. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 27 goals and 55 points through 62 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Not ruled out for Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Out Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: One point in last six games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, nine-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Productive on power play•