Lightning's Brayden Point: Ready to rock

Point (undisclosed) is out for warmups and will play in Tuesday's contest against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Point looked in doubt before the game when his coach Jon Cooper said "it didn't look good" regarding his status, but as evidenced by this news, proved him wrong. With Point healthy for the clash, expect him to operate as the team's top centerman on both 5-on-5 and power-play scenarios.