Lightning's Brayden Point: Ready to rock
Point (undisclosed) is out for warmups and will play in Tuesday's contest against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Point looked in doubt before the game when his coach Jon Cooper said "it didn't look good" regarding his status, but as evidenced by this news, proved him wrong. With Point healthy for the clash, expect him to operate as the team's top centerman on both 5-on-5 and power-play scenarios.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Game-time call•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets assist but otherwise quiet•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Engine that drives team•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ruled out of next two contests•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't be ready for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.