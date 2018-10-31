Lightning's Brayden Point: Records five points in blowout
Point scored a goal and added four assists -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-3 routing of the Devils.
Point has been one of Tampa Bay's best offensive weapons this season and he put that on display in full effect Tuesday. The 22-year-old now has seven goals and 14 points along with a plus-9 rating through 11 games.
