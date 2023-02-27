Point had a goal and an assist in the Lightning's 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Point scored on the power play at 7:57 of the third period, but the Penguins still had a commanding 7-3 edge after that goal. He has 36 markers and 69 points in 59 outings in 2022-23. Point is on a four-game goal-scoring streak with four markers and nine points over that span.