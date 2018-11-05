Point scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Senators.

Point notched his eighth goal of the season, besting Craig Anderson to send the game into overtime, and then added a primary helper on Yanni Gourde's OT winner. All this came after Point left briefly in the third period, after taking a puck to the face. The 22-year-old now has eight goals and 17 points in 14 games this season and is well on his way to eclipsing his 66 points from a year ago.