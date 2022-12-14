Point scored a goal and registered an assist during a 6-2 win over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday.

Off a backhand flip, Point converted on his 15th goal of the season Tuesday. The 26-year-old center ranks second on the Lighting in goals scored and third in points (30). Point, who has collected five goals in his four outings, finished with three shots and a plus-2 rating Tuesday, which pulled him even for the campaign.