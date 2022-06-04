Point (leg) will not play in Game 3 against the Rangers on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Point hasn't played since injuring his right leg in Game 7 against Toronto in Round 1. He could still return for playoff action, but given that it's already Round 3, time could run out for the 26-year-old to return before next season. Look for another update prior to Game 4 on Tuesday.
