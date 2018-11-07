Lightning's Brayden Point: Repeats strong performance
Point scored a goal and added an assist for the second straight game, helping his team to a 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Point's five-point outburst on Oct. 30 might not be repeated anytime soon, but he's notched five points in his past three games, and that's a pretty solid number in its own right. He's making it clear that last year's 66-point campaign was no fluke and should be started regularly.
