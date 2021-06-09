Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Point opened the scoring Tuesday night with a slick backhand to forehand to backhand power-play goal early in the second period on a pass from Alex Killorn. The nifty goal put Point in a tie with Nathan Mackinnon for the Stanley Cup Playoff lead, with both forwards scoring eight goals this postseason. The 25-year-old continues to impress offensively with 12 points through 11 playoff games and will look continue that success against either Boston or the Islanders in the Conference Finals.