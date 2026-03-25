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Point scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Wild.

Point got Tampa's first goal on the power play early in the second period. It was his first goal in eight games (five assists). However, he's been streaking since early December. Point has points in 24 of his last 31 games (35 points, including 14 goals).

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