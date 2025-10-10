Point had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Point put the Bolts up 2-0 at the 7:00 mark of the first with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Linus Ullmark to the far post. Both assists came on the power play. The 29-year-old pivot has put up 139 goals and 128 assists over the last three seasons (240 games), and there's no reason to think he won't replicate that high-level production heading into 2025-26.