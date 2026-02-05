Point (lower body) has been ruled out of the upcoming Olympics for Team Canada, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Thursday.

Point is on long-term injured reserve and hasn't played for the Lightning since Jan. 12 due to his lower-body injury. His status for the Olympics was up in the air, but he'll ultimately be held out and replaced by Seth Jarvis. His next opportunity to suit up for Tampa Bay will be Feb. 25 against Toronto, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so.