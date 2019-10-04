Lightning's Brayden Point: Ruled out of next two contests
Per coach Jon Cooper, Point (hip) won't play Saturday against Florida or Sunday against the Hurricanes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Point has been skating with his teammates for nearly a week, but he'll need to log at least a few more practices before getting the green light to make his season debut. Another update on the 23-year-old pivot's status will surely be released prior to Thursday's road game against the Maple Leafs. In the meantime, Tyler Johnson will continue to center Tampa Bay's top line.
