Point (leg) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's Game 4 matchup with the Rangers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The fact that coach Jon Cooper has already ruled Point out for Tuesday's contest certainly doesn't bode well for the 26-year-old center returning in this series. Still, the Calgary native has been skating with the team as he tried to work his way back into the lineup. If Point is able to return in the playoffs, he should immediately reclaim a spot in the top-six as well as linking up with one of the power-play units, making him a top-half fantasy target.