Point scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Point tallied at 1:25 of the first period, but that was the only goal the Lightning could muster against Thatcher Demko. After a five-game point drought, Point has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. The star center is at 13 tallies, 19 helpers, 83 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 30 appearances. He's on track to exceed a point-per-game pace for the third time in his career.