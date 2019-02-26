Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores early versus Kings

Point lit the lamp in Monday's shootout win over the Kings.

Point wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with a power-play goal just 1:05 into the game. He was stopped by Jack Campbell in the shootout, but Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman helped seal the win. The 22-year-old now has 36 goals and 79 points through 61 contests, giving him a legitimate chance to crack 100.