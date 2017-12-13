Point scored for the fourth straight game and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Point is on fire right now and has scored the game-winning goal in consecutive outings. The 21-year-old is up to 13 goals and 28 points in 30 games on the season and is sporting a tidy plus-1 rating. The second line has really started to produce for Tampa Bay and Point has become the catalyst. Currently riding a five-game point streak, Point needs to be in your lineup every night.