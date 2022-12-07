Point scored a goal on nine shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Point's nine shots were a season-high for the center but it wasn't enough to help his club secure the win. The Calgary native ended his three-game goal drought with his marker giving him 11 total on the year. Point should easily reach the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive season and could even push for 30 for the first time since 2018-19 when he scored a personal best 41 times.